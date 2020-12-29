To submit a closing, send an email to closings@newspressnow.com
- Second Harvest has closed their offices and services Tuesday because of weather. Second Harvest will be open on Dec. 30, but will be moving their Senior Box Distribution from Wednesday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to weather.
- All branches of the St. Joseph Public Library are closing at Noon on December 29, 2020 because of the weather. All brnahces are open, Wednesday, Dec. 30.
- St. Joseph city buses are operating on snow routes only.
- Spotted Dog Consignment is closed due to weather conditions
- East Hills Shopping Center will be closing at 3 p.m.
- Eastside Baptist church has canceled its Wednesday night services.