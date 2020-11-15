Following a week of fall weather in November, it's time for drivers to consider winter preparations.
Sheldon Lyon, the executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, suggests having winter supplies on hand before the first snow or ice. He said it's important to make sure such items are pet safe.
“Make sure we get that out in time so that we know the ice or snows, we treat those walkways and driveways and whatever you have treat that makes it safer for people to walk,” Lyon said.
Driving visibility can decrease with winter weather at a time when more motorists could be hitting the road for holiday travel. Lyon said people need to begin to drive a speed that is appropriate for conditions.
“Many of us are used to driving where we have 100% capability in our steering and brakes of our vehicle, and the slick roadways reduce traction and effect that greatly,” he said.
Lyon added it's important to slow down, leave extra space between vehicles and keep windshields clean.
“When you look at accident reports, especially the first part of the snow season, many accidents are caused by driving too fast for conditions, and that’s why I say always drive a speed that’s appropriate for the conditions you’re in," Lyon said. "And sometimes when we have an ice storm or a significant snow that can be 15 to 20 miles per hour,”
The Missouri Department of Transportation has a road condition map officials suggest people check before going on a long drive or heading out in bad weather. The agency also has added tips on how to prepare a vehicle for winter weather.
"Winterize your car with fresh antifreeze, a good battery, a properly operating exhaust system and oil that will withstand the rigors of cold weather. Do a thorough pre-trip inspection of your vehicle, paying special attention to your tires, brakes, windshield wipers and windshield wiper fluid."
For even more winter driving tips, go to modot.org/winter-driving-tips.