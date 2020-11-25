As daylight becomes shorter, the U.S Department of Transportation is urging awareness and caution in an effort to combat pedestrian injuries and fatalities around roadways.
Just days ago, on Nov. 20, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Belt Highway at about 6 p.m. when it was dark in the area. Police on the scene said it was not the first time such an accident had occurred in the same area.
Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H said situations with people walking near a roadway in poor light are a big concern.
“Early morning hours when it’s not really light or even when it’s dark outside we have people walking on the roadway, it’s dangerous,” he said. “Get clear over in the grass, get as far away from that roadway, that travel portion of that road, as you can. So if you do need to walk for help or your car breaks down or for whatever reason you can do so safely.”
According to data from the U.S Department of Transportation, 6,205 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in the U.S. in 2019. That is almost twice as many deaths as a decade ago.
To help reduce the number of those fatalities, the federal agency has released a three-step plan to inform, listen and engage. The U.S Department of Transportation Safety Action Plan includes improvements to roadways and surrounding environments, increased education on the shared responsibility of both pedestrians and motorists and the enforcement of pedestrian safety laws.
Angle said highway patrol data shows an increase in pedestrians being hit during the winter months due not only to more darkness but also issues with stopping distance in slick and cold conditions.
“People need to understand that that’s going to increase that stopping distance, so the likelihood of being able to stop in time, that may not be the case. So in wintertime people need to take that into consideration as well,” Angle said.
He said it's important for people to be extra alert to what's going on around them while driving.
“You have to be aware of your surrounding when traveling down the roadway and that of course goes back to giving 100% of your attention to the job of driving," Angle said. "That’s paying attention to the roadway, not your phone, not the radio, not eating, not doing those things. But, it’s paying attention to what’s going on in the roadway.”