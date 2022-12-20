Pedestrian accidents become more frequent over the holidays

Sgt. James Tonn of the St. Joseph Police Department discusses pedestrian safety as winter gets underway.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Caution is always important when pedestrians are walking on roads, but the danger is heightened during winter months. 

The season brings an increase in accidents involving pedestrians as daylight hours are shorter and many motorists can end up driving after drinking during the holidays. Officers say there are steps both those who are on foot and behind the wheel can take to keep everyone safe.

