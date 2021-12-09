As winter inches closer, new drivers will be facing some obstacles they may not have encountered before.
While temperatures often are trending upward in the afternoon, Sheldon Lyon with the St. Joseph Safety Council said he wants drivers to keep in mind that it shouldn't be shocking to see ice on the roadways in the morning when the weather gets colder.
"After a couple of hours the temperature rises and it goes away, but it's very dangerous in that few hours that it does freeze," Lyon said. "It doesn't happen a lot, and only happens a few times in the spring and the fall, but we're in that front-stall cycle now where this can occur. And it is very dangerous when it does happen."
Not only do new drivers need to become familiar with the transition required, but Sgt. Jake Angle with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H said this is a reminder everyone who gets behind the wheel needs.
"That first winter event, whether it be snow, ice, whatever, is a new experience for experienced drivers, too. A lot of times we forget, but for the new drivers, especially, it's a new experience," he said. "It's incumbent on those drivers as well to leave that extra space between vehicles because you can't look at a car and say, 'Oh, that's a new driver,' or whatever. So just as a good rule of thumb, leave that extra space between vehicles (so) you have time to react."
With new drivers in the winter, Angle said they see a large number of slide-offs. These can be attributed to speed.
"The dangers of hard-braking on slick road conditions ... trying to make a sharp turn or maneuvers on slick road conditions, and really it's about slowing down," he said. "Speed is a big factor when we talk about slick road conditions."
This is why Lyon said leaving early and allowing plenty of time to reach a destination when dangerous weather hits are key.
"When it snows, our traction is greatly reduced, so we have to talk to our teen drivers about how they apply the brakes, about driving not the speed limit but driving speed that's appropriate for the conditions. And sometimes when we have a bad storm, that may be 20 miles an hour," Lyon said. "So slow down. Probably the biggest thing is just their speed. They don't understand the reduced traction and the potential hazard that's out there if they drive too fast."
One key change in winter driving is anti-lock brake use. Lyon said it's important to discuss with teens how to react if they begin sliding while behind the wheel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.