Madison Becker was out on a call for work last month when the day quickly brought about something very unexpected: aGreatHorned owl.
Becker noticed the owl on the morning of Jan. 23 and was told resources had been contacted, so she went about her day. By day's end, she was still thinking about the injured bird and went to check on it. It was still sitting there, bleeding, so she took matters into her own hands.
“I still kind of feel a little frustrated that nobody went out to pick him up whenever they were called,” Becker said. “ ... That's why I was worried. Who am I supposed to call?”
After calling around, Becker finally found a vet who said they couldn’t pick up wildlife, but she could bring the owl in. So, Becker found an old paint tarp in the back of her vehicle and wrapped the owl in the tarp, while her neighbor drove her to Countryside Veterinary Clinic.
“(The owl) didn't try to snap at me; he didn't move around in there, I think he kind of understood,” Becker said. “Because he had seen me earlier that morning, maybe he understood that I was there to help.”
April Hoffman, founder of Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab in Blue Springs, Missouri, said it sounds like Becker did the right thing.
“If there's blood, there's bone showing, if there's bugs or dehydration, it's a huge indication that (an animal) needs help,” Hoffman said.
Wild Souls rescues and rehabilitates native Missouri mammals and will soon be permitted to rehabilitate birds of prey, as well. Hoffman said they work closely with the Missouri Department of Conservation and have permits through the department.
Hoffman said facilities need to be licensed to handle wildlife. Birds of prey, especially, are federally protected, so it can become a legality issue. When someone does come across injured wildlife, she said people should go to animalhelpnow.org. The site allows people to put in their exact location and find nearby licensed rehab facilities.
If someone needs to capture a wild animal to get help, Hoffman said people should use gloves and a fitted sheet to throw over the animal. Then, the animal should be put in a box in low heat and kept in a quiet area.
She said less is more, because there are risks when it comes to capturing a wild animal. Many wild animals can die from stress, or humans can get diseases from the animal. She urges people to keep wildlife wild and co-exist with the animals, and only step in when help is truly needed.
“In the spring in Missouri, we're coming up on wildlife baby season,” Hoffman said. “Right now, we're going to see possums and squirrels, and then move into raccoons, foxes and coyotes and all that. If it's a baby, always try and reunite. Put it back where you found it on a low source of heat, a box up high away from predators, and mom will come get her baby.”
She said some of the most common calls she receives at Wild Souls include baby rabbits and fledglings.
"You're going to find (birds) on the ground here in the next month or two, but they're learning to fly. There's nothing wrong with them. Mom kicks them off the branch and says, ‘Go,’ and that doesn't mean a person sees it and it's an orphan, it just means it’s learning how to fly,” Hoffman said. “That goes the same with mammals, as well, as they're just exploring. Mom’s teaching them how to hunt."
Other common calls include birds flying into windows or eating too much and not being able to fly immediately. She said to give the bird a few hours and they should be able to fly again.
Hoffman said the main goal of Wild Souls is always to get the animals back to their natural habitat, and she encourages people not to "wildlife kidnap" this spring, but rather, try to unite animals with their mothers.
Hoffman said the public has an allotted time period to hold wildlife without getting in legal trouble. She encourages people to get in contact with the conservation department or a wildlife rehab facility as soon as possible so as not to cause any more harm to the wild animal or run the risk of facing legal issues. More information can be found online at mdc.mo.gov.
Unfortunately, Countryside Veterinary Clinic told News-Press NOW the owl Becker rescued was not able to return to the wild and had to be put down due to its injuries.
