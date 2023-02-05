Great Horned owl

In this photo from January, an injured Great Horned owl sits outside of a local building. A St. Joseph resident spotted the owl and transported it to a licensed facility.

 Courtesy of Madison Becker

Madison Becker was out on a call for work last month when the day quickly brought about something very unexpected: a Great Horned owl. 

Becker noticed the owl on the morning of Jan. 23 and was told resources had been contacted, so she went about her day. By day's end, she was still thinking about the injured bird and went to check on it. It was still sitting there, bleeding, so she took matters into her own hands.

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.