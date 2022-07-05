South Central Buchanan County Fire Department is headquartered in Agency, Missouri outside of St. Joseph. Discerning the type of fire is the first step in knowing what type of response to use during a wildland fire, said Chief Dennis Johnson of the South Central Buchanan County Fire Department.
This is the Wildland Firefighter Week of Remembrance, commemorating emergency workers killed in wildfires, and the risks can start with something as simple as a small bonfire.
Being able to tell the difference between grass, brush and other types of fires is important when reporting, since the initial response often is dictated by a caller's perception, said Chief Dennis Johnson of the South Central Buchanan County Fire Department.
"What kind of a fire it is dictates what we take as far as equipment," he said. "If we've got a brush pile fire, that typically tells us it's a bigger fire located in one spot. We're going to take a bigger truck with lots of water. But if it's a timber fire or a wildland fire, then we're going to be taking some of our brush rigs that have got water backs on them."
Brush pile fires — when someone burns piled-up wood material and branches — often are confused with brush fires, which are when bushes and shrubbery catch fire. That confusion can make it more difficult to determine the appropriate response, Johnson said.
Open burning in St. Joseph is allowed only during April and November.
Buchanan County doesn't have its own regulations but does operate according to standards for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Johnson said.
"The enforcement of is more challenging, obviously," he said. "A fire department such as ourselves or an individual person can complain to the Missouri Defense Department of Natural Resources about this person improperly burning. Then the Missouri Department of Natural Resources may have the resources to send somebody out and investigate and levy fines."
Burning is prohibited if it will inhibit the visibility of motorists or aircraft, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Open burning is allowed from mid-April to mid-September but "the person must notify the staff director in writing at least 48 hours prior to burning," according to the department.
If the Department of Natural Resources investigates and finds there are violations, people can receive fines up to $10,000, Johnson said.
