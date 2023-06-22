Local woman released book of unsolved murder in 1980

The widow of a man killed in a notorious unsolved double-murder case from 1980 hopes to close a painful chapter of her life through a new book she has written.

Marcella Shat’s life changed forever on Friday, Sept. 12, 1980, when her then-husband, Roger Atkison, checked into the Amana Holiday Inn, in Williamsburg, Iowa, for a romantic getaway with Rose Burkert. When the couple, who were St. Joseph residents, failed to check out of the hotel the following morning, a housekeeper discovered a brutal crime scene, with blood splattered across the bed’s headboard, the walls and the carpet of room 260.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.