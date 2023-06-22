The widow of a man killed in a notorious unsolved double-murder case from 1980 hopes to close a painful chapter of her life through a new book she has written.
Marcella Shat’s life changed forever on Friday, Sept. 12, 1980, when her then-husband, Roger Atkison, checked into the Amana Holiday Inn, in Williamsburg, Iowa, for a romantic getaway with Rose Burkert. When the couple, who were St. Joseph residents, failed to check out of the hotel the following morning, a housekeeper discovered a brutal crime scene, with blood splattered across the bed’s headboard, the walls and the carpet of room 260.
Many suspects have been considered in the four decades since the murders, which were committed with an ax, but the case remains unsolved to this day. Shat reflects on the crime and events surrounding it in her book "Axed! The 1980 Amana, Iowa, Ax Murders."
The book details significant parts of Shat’s life, starting when she and Roger were high school sweethearts, through her discovery of the affair and later harassment and threats related to the allegation that she killed Atkison.
The unsolved murder and uncertainty of why the affair happened is a part of her life that Shat said has to be closed. She said she believes that goal has been accomplished in writing her book.
“I think the book in itself is my closure,” she said. “I'd still like to see it solved, and it would be great if it was. But I think the book kind of helped me to say, ‘OK, I'm done with it.’ I had a friend that told me to take all the newspaper clippings and stuff and burn it or pitch it. I can’t quite do that yet, but I’m getting my closure.”
Shat said many in her life encouraged her to put the situation behind her even before she started the book, but her determination is what kept her looking for answers. During her search for the truth, she says an individual made an email account in 2017 posing as Rose Burkert and accusing Shat of being guilty of the murders and saying she would be caught.
“I knew in my soul it wasn't me, so I wasn't worried about being guilty, but you don't like the idea of people looking at you thinking 'Could you have done it?’" she said. "People I went to school with, people that are my good friends, they know me, and they know that I would never do something like that.”
After pursuing legal action against the emailer, she met up with him to get closure on that situation as well.
Shat now lives in Texas with her husband, but she said it was important that to share her book with the community she grew up in.
“I have some very good friends here who have supported me along the way,” she said. “South St. Joe is a real supportive community and back when I grew up, you made friends and they were lifelong friends. It’s a community I don’t think we’ll ever have again, but I especially owe this to the community I grew up around.”
Along with aiming to inspire others to cope with loss and betrayal in a positive way, in writing this book, Shat also hopes it could one day help solve the murders.
“Some of the people of interest have died so now maybe somebody will come forward,” Shat said. “That has happened in the past. Years later somebody has felt safer to say what they saw and what happened. So, there is hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.