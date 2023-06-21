IMG_0864.JPG (copy)

Lightning Safety Awareness Week runs until June 24, 2023. Local officials are asking residents to have a plan in place in case storms move into the area. 

City officials are urging residents to strike first when it comes to lightning storm preparation as summer begins. 

Lightning Safety Awareness Week highlights the dangers posed by any thunderstorm. The National Weather Services estimates there are some 20 deaths relating to lightning strikes each year in the United States, with five confirmed fatalities so far this year.

