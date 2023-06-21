City officials are urging residents to strike first when it comes to lightning storm preparation as summer begins.
Lightning Safety Awareness Week highlights the dangers posed by any thunderstorm. The National Weather Services estimates there are some 20 deaths relating to lightning strikes each year in the United States, with five confirmed fatalities so far this year.
St. Joseph Emergency Manager Bill Lamar said summertime will bring more people outside, leading to a heightened probability that people will get caught under a pop-up storm. Because of this, Lamar said before anyone goes outside, make sure you have multiple ways to get weather information and have a backup plan in case thunder roars.
"As with most everything, prevention is the best," Lamar said. "So if you know something's coming (a lightning storm), you might want to think twice about being out on a boat at a lake or being by the swimming pool ... being by anything that's really tall, because the tall trees and the tall any type of structures. Those are going to be attractions for the lightning."
Other attractions for lightning include electrical equipment, plumbing and metal.
Safe places for residents to seek shelter during these storms can be found in the nearest building sturdy structure, or if you have to, a vehicle.
While statistics show that getting struck by lightning is rare, lightning strikes hundreds of times a day across the U.S., said News-Press NOW Storm Tracker Mark Zinn.
"The scariest part is sometimes you don't know where or when it will strike," Zinn said.
Some of the side effects of a lightning strike include intense pain and development of neurological disabilities.
Lamar said while waiting for first responders to arrive after calling 911, giving CPR to the victim is key.
"You need to check and see if they're breathing (checking for a pulse). The person that got shocked by that lightning could very easily suffer cardiac arrest," Lamar said. The best thing to do is call 911 and get the professionals to come in just as soon as possible."
Lamar said the mindset that residents need to have during any thunderstorm is, "When thunder roars, go indoors."
"Be your own advocate, especially if you're out in a group situation. There's a lot of things going on this time of year, sports, concerts, get-togethers, fairs. If you think you see something as far as lightning, be your own advocate. Make your own plan. Don't wait for somebody else to tell you to get to your car and get to a safe place," Lamar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.