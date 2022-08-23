Vehicles drive on Interstate 29 in St. Joseph in this file photo. Trucking companies and law enforcement officers are asking drivers of smaller cars to take care when passing semis to leave plenty of space to avoid accidents.
It's not uncommon to see smaller vehicles passing slower semis out on the road, but not making such moves carefully can have fatal consequences.
In Northwest Missouri, 12% of highway accidents have involved one or more commercial vehicles within the past year, according to statistics from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H. Statewide in 2022, 64 of these accidents have resulted in a fatality due to distracted driving, putting truck driving companies at risk.
Sgt. Shane Hux, with the patrol's Troop H based in St. Joseph, said most of these accidents happen from drivers cutting off a semi.
“Commercial vehicles are heavy so they have to drive a bit slower,” he said. “Many compact cars make the decision to speed around these trucks and cut in front of them, not realizing it takes a truck much more time to come to a stop.”
Jody Sams, safety manager at St. Joe Express Trucking Company, said high-speed accidents seem to be increasing in the area, and it’s a challenge commercial drivers and businesses like his face every day.
“We do our part by monitoring our drivers every day,” Sams said. “They’re graded on their driving, which is based on many factors including how many accidents they’re involved in, if they're driving at the appropriate speed and using signals correctly.”
Sams said any accident a trucker is involved in, even a not-at-fault one, leaves a mark on the company’s driving rate.
In truck driving, higher scores are bad and lower totals are better, so the closer a company's score is to 100, the more the carrier and its drivers will be watched and pulled over.
Sams said companies worry about more than just how reckless driving involving their vehicles impacts their reputation. It's also about the safety of their drivers.
"I’d say our drivers are put at higher risk than any other driver every time they are out on the road,” he said. “Whenever a vehicle fails to come to a complete stop or yield to a semi-truck, the trucker usually breaks as fast as they can to prevent themselves from hitting the other vehicle.
“It’s an unfortunate situation because semis have a higher center of gravity and can roll over more easily than a car," Sams said. "We hope that drivers can be more patient towards truckers and work to reduce the percentage of highway accidents.”
