Helping Hand Sculpture dedication

YWCA CEO of St. Joseph Tammy Killin, left, helps dedicate the Helping Hand sculpture with the artist Hasna Sal, right.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Community members joined together to raise awareness for sexual and domestic violence at the YWCA for its Take Back the Night event on Monday.

The event commenced the YWCA’s “Week Without Violence” at 5:30 p.m. Mayor John Josendale spoke via video and dedicated the month of October to “raise awareness about the cause, intervention and prevention of domestic violence” in a proclamation.

