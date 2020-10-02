This week marks Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters, which holds more weight this year with all the fires on the West Coast.
Every year the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Part of this is lighting homes, fire stations and federal buildings to show support. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ordered the capitol and the governor’s mansion to be lit red this week.
Local firefighters shared what it means to them to serve.
“I enjoy actually working with my community. I moved up here two years ago to be with my family and to be a little closer to everybody,” Samantha Vite, a St. Joseph firefighter, said. “I actually get to meet the community and everything about it, and I enjoy getting to move around and work with a bunch of different guys. I move from station to station wherever they need me that day and I get to see everybody on shift.”
Firefighting is more than just putting water on a fire and takes a lot of initial and continued training.
“To be on and stay on, you’re going to need firefighter one and two, hazardous materials awareness and operations and EMT license,” Battalion Chief Paris Jenkins, with the St. Joseph Fire Department, said. “Then you can get on the truck and start 24-hour shifts. The new people start off in a pool and they move from station to station. That gives them a better look at the city and the way that we operate.”
The equipment also varies for the type of job that is needed, such as rescue trucks that carry extrication equipment.
Both Jenkins and Vite say it is important to start with a good foundation to be successful as a firefighter.
“Math and science is a big one. I didn’t think that was such a big part until I really got on and actually started doing it and you get to see where it actually comes into play,” Vite said. “Another one is for the medical side, if you don’t have your EMT, it would have been nice to have worked the ambulance before. I had never done that, my EMT goes for other jobs and it was really neat to actually get to use that here.”
Many are unaware that there are different types of fires and not all can be fought with water, Jenkins said.
The St. Joseph Fire Department took more than 12,000 calls last year and a number of those were EMS calls that included injuries mainly to shoulders, knees and backs, according to Jenkins.
Firefighters also work with people while on a scene to help them in various ways, like finding a loved one or helping someone who has gotten lost.
“If you need something, come up to us and ask and try to actually get the attention of somebody,” Vite said.
When asked if there was any additional advice on wanting to become a firefighter, Jenkins said, “It’s a passion — to work with a passion, to play with a passion, live with passion and you’ll enjoy this job.”