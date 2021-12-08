A fire remains under investigation after a house burned Wednesday evening on North Third Street.
The fire started around 6:45 p.m. on Third Street near Isabelle Street, according to St. Joseph Fire Department.
No injuries have been confirmed, according to SJFD, and the house was vacant at the time.
News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as details become available.
