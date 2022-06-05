The key to a safe summer doesn’t stop when the pavement ends.
Multiple watercraft accidents over Memorial Day weekend illustrate the need for people to keep safety in mind when visiting lakes and rivers this summer.
Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H of the Missouri Highway Patrol said boaters and swimmers of all ages need to wear a lifejacket while on the water.
“Flooded lakes, rivers and streams are definitely a hazard to any type of watercraft,” Hux said. “When you’re in those fast-moving waters, they can easily capsize or flip a boat or personal watercraft because you don’t know what’s underneath there.”
Over Memorial Day weekend, there was a drowning in Neosho, Missouri, after the victim was overcome with exhaustion in an attempt to retrieve a boat paddle in the Elk River. The 40-year-old male was not wearing a lifejacket.
Some of the places that experience the most flooding in the area include spots along the Missouri, Platte and the Grand rivers. It is recommended that those who are out be familiar with the area they are boating or swimming in, especially when there is heavy rain and flash flooding.
Hux said people should never consume alcohol while operating a watercraft, even if it is for a recreational purpose.
“Alcohol violations while operating the motor watercraft is same as a motor vehicle, Hux said. “The legal limit is 0.8. If you have more than that in your system, you’re susceptible to a BWI (boating while intoxicated), just like a motor vehicle,” Hux said.
Rain is in the forecast for the next week. Those who know people who live in at-risk areas for flooding should remain in contact with those individuals, Hux said.
“Reach out to them every day or so just to make sure they’re doing OK. And if something happens to where they need to get out, (know) that the resources are available for them,” Hux said.
