Lead removal

Christopher Parrish, engineering manager at Missouri American Water, demonstrates two types of pipes. Note the typical gray color on the lead pipe and the attached magnet on the other pipe signifying that it’s made of galvanized steel and is likely to contain lead.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

Christopher Parrish sees telltale signs of lead in two old pipes placed on a desk at Missouri American Water’s St. Joseph office.

The problem for Parrish, Missouri American’s manager of engineering, is that most pipes in St. Joseph aren’t so easy to find. They’re buried underground, but there’s a nagging concern that many contain lead.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.