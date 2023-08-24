Christopher Parrish sees telltale signs of lead in two old pipes placed on a desk at Missouri American Water’s St. Joseph office.
The problem for Parrish, Missouri American’s manager of engineering, is that most pipes in St. Joseph aren’t so easy to find. They’re buried underground, but there’s a nagging concern that many contain lead.
“I tend to lean toward using pre-1930 homes as a good indicator of how many lead service lines may be in the distribution system,” Parrish said. “In St. Joseph, there are about 10,000 premises built before 1930.”
Now Missouri American is going after the lead, first to develop an inventory and then to replace pipes that contain a substance known to cause damage to the brain and nervous system. This effort stems from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Revised Lead and Copper Rule.
The EPA requires water systems to establish a lead service line inventory by October of next year. Utilities must replace service lines if water testing shows lead levels above a certain percentage.
Parrish said Missouri American will go ahead and replace lead lines up to the shutoff valve in homes, even though the utility uses corrosion inhibitors that coat the pipes and keep lead from getting into the water system.
“We’re going above and beyond the current regulation as it stands today,” he said. “We’re doing it because it’s the right thing to do.”
Parrish acknowledges that it’s also a type of risk mitigation. There’s a belief that the EPA eventually will require the replacement of all lead pipes in future revisions to its regulations.
It’s a monumental task that will cost Missouri American $80 million annually statewide from 2023 to 2025. In St. Joseph, the company is spending $6.6 million on lead service line replacement in 2023. It expects to allocate $8.7 million a year from 2024 to 2030.
Parrish said customers won’t pay a direct cost for replacing lead pipes up to the shutoff valve, but the expense could be rolled into future rate cases with the Missouri Public Service Commission.
For smaller municipal utilities, the EPA mandates prove more troublesome in the near term.
“Quite a few homes in our town are older,” said Zac Johnson, utilities director in Cameron, Missouri. “It’s definitely a monumental task. It will take considerable effort. There will definitely be a financial impact to all of our efforts.”
Parrish said Missouri American’s efforts begin with a search through tap records, many of which are well-maintained and mention lead in beautiful cursive handwriting. He said the utility will focus on disadvantaged neighborhoods because that’s the EPA requirement. It’s also where the older homes are located.
“Lead and galvanized piping was typically installed pre-1930,” Parrish said. “It was kind of phased out between 1930 and 1970.”
State records show that 73% of St. Joseph’s housing was built before 1980, compared to the state average of 56%.
In the coming years, the replacement of lead service lines will be every bit as noticeable as the fiber installation occurring around St. Joseph. Missouri American will use directional drilling in some places.
Customers in affected blocks will receive letters and phone calls informing them of Missouri American’s work in the area. Some might receive a request to allow a contractor into the home to inspect the service line coming in through the foundation or crawl space.
Missouri American’s effort marks an improvement, but it won’t remove all of the risk for those who live in St. Joseph’s older neighborhoods. The most common source of lead exposure comes from paint and dust in older homes.
“It’s almost always an old home,” said Rick Campbell, lead risk assessor for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “In St. Joe, we have a lot of older homes.”
