The summer months are right around the corner and many people are planning trips to lakes, ponds and beaches, meaning water safety should be top of mind.
“When you're out there on the water, things can happen within seconds, so we help people to plan for the unexpected,” said Jamie Pickens, a natural resource ranger at Smithville Lake. "Always wear your life jacket because you can strike something in the waterways.”
Adults should check life jacket labels for the correct weight and height for the safety device. When wearing a lifejacket, lift your arms, place two fingers under the straps and gently pull up. If the jacket comes up or above the eyes then it is too big.
Swimming lessons are a good idea for all ages and can come in handy when people are in open waterways. Even an experienced swimmer can run into deepened waters or debris in the water that can cause injury.
“Never underestimate those useful abilities in the lake,” Pickens said. “So many other factors can come into play, whether you start to get tired, dehydrated or the water is colder than usual can make for a really bad situation.”
Another thing to watch for is boat hypnosis, which can occur quickly when there is heat during the day or alcohol consumption.
“Alcohol is always a bad thing to take out on the water,” Pickens said. “If you are going to drink, it's important to also drink water, at least probably one to two waters per alcoholic beverage.”
The Centers for Disease Control reports nearly 3,500 deaths a year due to drowning, which makes it important to never swim alone.
“If you are swimming alone, have a plan in place,” Pickens said. “Let someone know ahead of time when and where you are going and when you plan to come back.”
Many swimming areas in Northwest Missouri are in rural areas and will not have the best cell service.
“Even if you can’t call to communicate that you are coming back late, they can always send somebody out or come up to make sure everything is OK,” Pickens said.
