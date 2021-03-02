Among the tools St. Joseph police rely on to fight crime is something that doesn't cost anything but has incalculable worth -- the eyes of local residents.
Neighborhood watch programs can be a valuable asset in keeping communities safe, and St. Joseph has about a dozen such groups in different areas around the city. Members of a watch often have an advantage because they know their areas better than law enforcement, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Roy Hoskins said.
“We don’t always know what’s going on in a given neighborhood," he said. "But the people who live there, they know what vehicle or what person should be there for a given time of day, who shouldn’t. (They’re) going to see those things a lot more than we are."
When a new group starts, Hoskins meets with its members to find out what concerns them.
“It is a cooperation with us, but more importantly, it’s about them feeling safe in their neighborhood," he said. "So people ask me what a neighborhood watch is. The basic foundation is communication amongst the neighborhood residents, first and foremost.”
West Hyde neighborhood watch organizer Ed Powell said the efforts of his group are making a positive impact.
“If there’s something going on somewhere, you know, we keep an eye on it, and if we see something we call and try to get the police here and get things straightened out," he said. "We had some problems but things are straightened up down in our neighborhood.”
There is no blueprint for how a watch group should look or operate, Hoskins said. Many vary in size and structure.
“There are specific needs for each one," he said. "We encourage them to talk to each other, different neighborhood watch groups to talk to each other as well.”
Many of the city's groups, including West Hyde, are experiencing decreased involvement, but Powell hopes participation will grow as the year goes on.
“With this meeting, we know if there’s problems somewhere in our neighborhood and hopefully we can get it straightened up,” he said.
Hoskins encourages anyone wanting to start a new group or join an existing one to contact him at the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-236-1473.