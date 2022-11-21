Warning of burglaries ahead of holidays

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett warns residents to protect their homes and belongings as the holidays are near.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Earlier sunsets and people being away from home are offering an early Christmas opportunity for burglars.

There has been reports of burglaries in the area over the past few months mainly occurring between 6 and 9 p.m., according to area law enforcement. Officers say burglars are likely to rummage homes that appear to have packages outside of them or when it looks like nobody is inside, so they are stressing the importance of protecting your home and valuables at this time of year.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.