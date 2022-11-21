Earlier sunsets and people being away from home are offering an early Christmas opportunity for burglars.
There has been reports of burglaries in the area over the past few months mainly occurring between 6 and 9 p.m., according to area law enforcement. Officers say burglars are likely to rummage homes that appear to have packages outside of them or when it looks like nobody is inside, so they are stressing the importance of protecting your home and valuables at this time of year.
“Lights and cameras are very important to have outside of your homes,” Buchanan County Sherriff Bill Puett said. “If you’re not going to be home for a while, make sure you have somebody to take care of your packages because having them out on the porch all day can become an attractive target for criminals.”
A few tips that can help protect homes from burglaries include keeping lights on, making sure surveillance cameras are in working order and not displaying valuable things inside.
“Criminal acts are always going to happen but there is a lot that can be done to reduce it,” Puett said. “If you’re away on vacation, it’s not always the best idea to post pictures vacationing and people realize you’re not at your home. If you want to post those pictures great, but I advise you post them after you return from your trip.”
Police also say to remain vigilant and not to confront suspicious people or cars but rather call the police immediately.
“The police department is continuously working to determine patterns and similarities in crimes so we can track down suspects,” Puett said. “If there’s a suspicion of a criminal act happening towards you it’s best to report it.”
