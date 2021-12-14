The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Wednesday and into Thursday morning as gusts could blow through the region at up to 60 mph.
News-Press NOW Chief Meteorologist Bruce Thomas said this sort of wind could cause problems with loose items and knock down power lines. He said these gusts will be severe, and people should make sure outdoor items are tied down or put away.
The high winds and dry conditions also can cause a serious risk for fire. Steve Henrichson, St. Joseph Fire Department fire inspector, said that fire can spread quickly in such weather, and even the smallest open flame such as a cigarette butt can cause a significant issue.
"There should be no burning, still people throw cigarettes in leaf piles, things like that. It will travel faster, it'll burn hotter and faster, so that's gonna be a lot of the problems with high winds," Henrichson said.
Henrichson said crews always try to get to fire locations as quickly as possible to use devices to get up over the top of flames and put a water curtain down to try to keep all the embers calm.
Another byproduct of the winds is danger on the road, especially for higher-profile vehicles such as semis, motorhomes and campers, said Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
"Traveling at all could be dangerous," Angle said. "People need to consider whether they really want to travel during those high winds in the higher-profile vehicles and even in a low-profile vehicle. A car or a pickup truck can push around the roadway, too."
The National Weather Service said the high wind warning remains in effect from 9 a.m. to midnight Wednesday. Southerly winds will range from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
