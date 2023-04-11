As temperatures rise, so does the number of motorcyclists on the road, and officials are urging drivers, and riders themselves, to stay alert after an uptick in crashes.
In 2022, there were 42 reported motorcycle fatalities in the area.
Sgt. Shane Hux with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said this year there have been seven motorcycle fatalities in Troop H since January. At this point last year, there had been five motorcycle fatalities.
“We’re going to see an influx in motorcycle traffic as the weather begins to get nicer throughout the area,” Hux said. “We always want to remind motorists to be extra vigilant of motorcycles and know that they're out there. The same goes for motorcyclists, be aware and whenever you come to a stop sign, look both ways.”
Hux said paying attention to the road can help reduce wrecks, especially when it comes to motorcyclists who are at an increased risk of injury.
“They have nothing between them and the pavement,” Hux said. “That's why it's important for a motorcyclist to be extra cautious. Most of them understand that they have to be better defensive drivers and not just look at the car ahead of them but several cars ahead of them.”
Officials said not every crash can be prevented, but there are safety measures that can be followed to ensure a person’s life is saved, including wearing a helmet.
Fatality numbers following Missouri's helmet law repeal in 2020 are slowly decreasing, but there is still concern with 66 motorcycle fatalities involving no helmet use in 2022 statewide compared to only 10 fatalities with no helmet use in 2019.
“The helmet law, which passed back in August of 2020, requires all motorcycle operators less than the age of 26 to operate with a helmet on,” Hux said. “There’s an exception to not wearing a helmet if you’re 26 and older and carry a health insurance card, but we still recommend that every operator wear a helmet for their safety. That way, if a person were to get in an accident, the chance of a head injury could be reduced.”
This is also the time of year when a lot of construction is happening and there will be heavy machinery working on the roads.
Hux said it is vital that motorcyclists are safely maneuvering around other vehicles and wearing the proper equipment to make themselves visible.
“Spring can also create some challenges and changes for us as far as traffic patterns go,” he said. “We have construction zones that's going to be popping up all over the area of Troop H and we also have planting season going on. So, there's going to be big tractors out there and farm machinery. We ask that bikers always wear reflective and protective clothing when riding.”
