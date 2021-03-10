Volunteers work as 'extra set of eyes' on trails for law enforcement

The work of those protecting citizens ramps up as we begin the transition into warmer weather.
One group of volunteers has been itching to get out, especially after a delayed start in 2020 due to COVID-19. Local walk and bike trail volunteers are now moving outside and are ready to help anyone they spot.
Sgt. Roy Hoskins with the St. Joseph Police Department works to set up the program, and he said he's never had so much interest.
"We have trail watch volunteers. They’re generally retired individuals or semi-retired individuals who may volunteer their time to us," Hoskins said. "These people are amazing. They are so gracious, so giving, they offer their time willingly to us. Some of them are dedicated and go out in much colder weather and do it because they know there might be somebody on the trail."
With 26 miles of Parkway available for walking and biking in St. Joseph, Hoskins said the help offered to keep up is invaluable.
"We can’t possibly patrol all the trails in addition to all the duties a patrol officer has," he said.
St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally said volunteering for trail watch is an easy thing to schedule and a way to help the community.
"They set their own hours. Some work in the morning for a few hours, some in the afternoon and some in the evening," Connally said. "They’re all about improving life in our community and keeping our hike and bike trails more welcome to our citizens."
This group of volunteers is trained in protection as well as given resources to help in health emergencies.
"We give them a little bit of training on pepper spray and have a yellow shirt on them that says ‘trail watch volunteer,’" Hoskins said. "If they see a person who has been jogging and is down, maybe having heat problems. They have water, they can help and call us so we can get out there or EMS can get there."
Hoskins said in his time on the force, there has never had so much interest in the program. Anyone can sign up to be a volunteer by contacting Hoskins at the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-4777.