Sometimes the hardest part of a call for emergency crews is finding the scene of the incident in the first place.
First responders face trouble, especially in more rural parts of Buchanan County, identifying a home correctly in an emergency due to a lack of clear numbering on homes and other buildings.
South Central Buchanan County Fire Chief Dennis Johnson said his crews are having this kind of trouble way too often. It's an issue not only in the case of fires, but with 76% of their calls being for medical reasons, Johnson worries about medical attention finding its way to someone in need as well.
“I would say at least 60% of the time it makes it challenging for us to find an address, and if we’re having trouble finding an address probably the ambulance service is as well,” Johnson said.
They have an app, Active 9-1-1, that helps GPS track a caller. This assists crews when an address is not found, but Johnson said it is only about 85% accurate.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said as his deputies work around St. Joseph as well as other parts of Buchanan County, they notice it becomes harder to identify correct locations in more rural areas.
“In the county sometimes houses are not marked well,” Puett said. “When you say it’s two miles past this intersection, that’s difficult when emergency responders are trying to get there quickly.”
Puett said this is something all local first responders have an issue with. And while an address is a simple addition to the outside of a home or other building, it is vital when there is an emergency.
“Making sure a house is marked is extremely important. Seconds matter in emergencies whether it’s law enforcement emergency, whether it’s a medical emergency, fire emergency,” Puett said.
Signs with a house number that can be placed near the road can be purchased through the South Central Buchanan County Fire Department at scbcfd.org. Those signs are $15 and are aluminum with white reflective background with black lettering. Johnson also said a person can purchase signage items themselves, but color and size is important to consider.
“At least two-inch lettering, as much contrast as you can get. White letting on green background is not as visible and easy to see as black and white. So very visible and make sure it can be seen from both directions,” Johnson said.