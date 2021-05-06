St. Joseph police have announced a victim from a car crash Monday afternoon has died.
The crash occurred at 14th and Mason streets around 3:40 p.m. Police have not released the name of the victim.
The victim's car was hit from behind and burst into flames. When the car was hit, it got pushed into traffic and hit again.
The victim was flown from Mosaic Life Care to KU Medical Center to be treated for burns.
Police are investigating, and the prosecutor's office is considering charges, but more information is not being released at this time.
