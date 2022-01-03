St. Joseph police have identified a man who was killed early on Jan. 1.
Larry McClain, 55, died at the scene of a shooting, which happened at about 2 a.m. at 1101 Randolph St.
Police were called to the area after reports of shots fired and found McClain. Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
