The man who was killed in a shooting Friday night has been identified.
St. Joseph police said 28-year old Marcus Allen was the victim of a shooting that took place just before 5 p.m. on Union Street near 23rd Street.
Police said they had a male suspect in custody on Friday evening, but no other information is being released at this time. Officials said Friday that Allen and the suspect knew each other.
