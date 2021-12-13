As winter weather quickly approaches, local automotive experts are advising drivers to make sure cars are ready for the colder months.
Cody Holt, an automotive mechanic at Eurosource Autowerks in St. Joseph, said several issues could arise in vehicles during colder weather.
“When it starts to get really cold you have to stay on top of things,” Holt said. “Things like your tires, antifreeze and even your oil can play a huge part in how your car runs in the cold.”
With colder weather having effects on multiple parts of a vehicle, Holt warns of costly damage that could be done to a vehicle's electrical or mechanical systems.
“If your coolant isn’t highly rated for the winter, it could freeze,” Holt said. “Your coolant freezing could cause your engine to crack or your radiator to crack, and it could potentially cost thousands of dollars worth of repairs.”
When it comes to driving during the winter months, Holt said his main recommendation is for people to take extra care as the roads become dangerous.
“I think people should just be cautious as far as how they drive,” Holt said. “Maybe drive a little bit slower and try to stay in the lane that you see everyone else has been traveling in. Those lanes are usually a little bit warmer and more melted down.”
More information about winter road travel can be found on the Missouri Department of Transportation's website at www.modot.org/winter-driving-tips, where a list of recommended items to carry in a vehicle during the winter season can be found along with vehicle maintenance tips.
