Andrew County has had only nine vehicle break-ins and 14 stolen vehicle cases this year, but the sheriff’s office expects that number to start increasing.
That’s particularly the case as days grow shorter and the weather cools, Chief Deputy Josh Smith of the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office said.
“With daylight saving time, it gets darker earlier,” he said. “Colder months, too, you typically tend to see a lot more vehicle thefts. It’s usually a crime of opportunity. People have to go to work early in the morning or come home late at night.”
Vehicle thefts and break-ins are crimes of convenience, so keeping them locked is the surest deterrent, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Brad Kerns said. Even if a car or truck isn’t stolen, almost anything of value is at risk when left in a vehicle.
“It really boils down to just being responsible with your vehicle, making sure that when you’re going in at night you’re taking your valuables, your keys with you,” he said. “We see a lot of vehicles with guns unsecured inside of them as well.”
Guns are among the items most commonly stolen from vehicles, Kerns said.
“A lot of people leave their firearms either knowingly or unknowingly secured in their vehicles,” he said. “And they sometimes make the mistake of leaving their vehicle unlocked, which provides an opportunity for firearms to be stolen.”
Even if someone does leave items in their car, there are steps they can take to decrease the risk of theft, or at least the impact of the loss, Smith said.
“If you do have to leave something in your vehicle, try to hide it and conceal it the best you can,” he said. “If you’re going to leave something in your car make sure it’s something that you can afford to, you know, replace or go without because the opportunity is there. If the right person comes along, it may disappear.”
While having a vehicle stolen isn’t ideal, it isn’t always a long-term loss. Suspects often keep vehicles for a few days before dumping them, Kerns said, so there is a hope to find them again.
