A vehicle pursuit ended with a person in custody early Thursday morning.
The person was driving at high speeds through St. Joseph beginning at about 3:30 a.m. Officers with the St. Joseph Police Department were able to deploy equipment to disable the vehicle at Seventh and Faraon streets. The suspect was then taken into custody.
This incident still is being investigated.
