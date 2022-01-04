St. Joseph police officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended with two arrests early Tuesday.
While conducting a separate investigation at 13th and Hickory streets, an officer observed gunshots being fired at 2:30 a.m. The officer witnessed a vehicle fleeing the scene and pursued.
Other officers assisted in stopping the vehicle and multiple subjects fled. Two adult males were arrested and one handgun was recovered.
No charges have been filed and the case remains open.
