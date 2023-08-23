top story Vehicle overturns near Gower News-Press NOW Kendra Simpson Author email Aug 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 Updated 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Southeast State Route H Video play button Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Southeast State Route H Read more: https://newspressnow.com Show more Show less Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Southeast State Route H Read more: https://newspressnow.com Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW A red Saturn Vue overturned on the side of the road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save First responders were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon about four miles west of Gower, Missouri.A red Saturn Vue overturned and came to rest on its top off the side of the roadway near the intersection of Southeast State Route H and Southeast Walkup Road.Sheriff Bill Puett said at this time, there are no fatalities.The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Police Kendra Simpson Author email Follow Kendra Simpson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +23 National News Retired police sergeant who killed 3 at California bar shot his estranged wife first, officials say +22 National News Mug shot of Donald Trump during speedy booking at Atlanta jail shows scowling former president Central Missouri Sedalia City Council issues ordinance to stop harassment of 911 dispatchers More Regional News → National News +22 National News Mug shot of Donald Trump during speedy booking at Atlanta jail shows scowling former president +18 World News From tarantulas to tigers, the animals at London Zoo step onto the scales for their annual weigh-in +2 National News Maui County sues utility, alleging negligence over fires that ravaged Lahaina More National News → 2:04 Tracking welcome changes this weekend Updated 1 hr ago Trending Recipe Exchange
