The car belonging to a Louisiana woman missing since March 9 was found by St. Joseph police Friday morning.
A 2012 Audi Q5 owned by Ella Goodie of Scott, Louisiana, was found by police in St. Joseph, according to a Louisiana State Police press release. The SJPD, Louisiana State Police and investigators from Scott, Louisiana, are working to find Goodie.
Goodie was last seen March 9 driving toward Texas from Louisiana, according to CBS affiliate KLFY. Goodie was working as a Lyft driver at the time, handling a ride for Brandon Francisco.
St. Joseph police confirmed the press release details but offered no additional information at this time.
Francisco, a person of interest in Goodie's disappearance, was arrested on March 25 near St. Joseph on a Rapides Parish, Louisiana, warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains in custody at Buchanan County Jail.
Francisco appeared in Buchanan County court Thursday on a motion for bond reduction, according to court documents. His next scheduled appearance is April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.