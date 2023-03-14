top story Vehicle flees from police Tuesday night News-Press NOW Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This Ford came to rest in a backyard after fleeing from police Tuesday night. News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A vehicle ended up in the backyard of a residence on South 15th Street after fleeing from police Tuesday night.The St. Joseph Police Department responded to a call referencing an impaired driver around 9:30 p.m.Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on 22nd Street, but the vehicle fled and ultimately came to rest in a backyard after turning into an alley. This incident is still under investigation. News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Construction Industry × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +2 National News Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas +16 Regional News Not magic: Opaque AI tool may flag parents with disabilities +17 Sports San Francisco board open to reparations with $5M payouts More Regional News → National News +6 World News Yoon: Seoul-Tokyo ties key to address N Korea, supply chains World News Honduras will seek ties with China, spurning Taiwan +17 World News Clashes erupt in Pakistan as police try to arrest Imran Khan More National News → 0:57 Windy Tomorrow, Rainy Thursday 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
