Vehicle pursuit

This Ford came to rest in a backyard after fleeing from police Tuesday night.

 News-Press NOW

A vehicle ended up in the backyard of a residence on South 15th Street after fleeing from police Tuesday night.

The St. Joseph Police Department responded to a call referencing an impaired driver around 9:30 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.