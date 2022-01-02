Motor vehicle fatalities are up 13% in Northwest Missouri, with the majority of deaths involving those not wearing seat belts.
Earlier in the year, the increase in fatalities was as high as 40% in the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H region. While the numbers are an improvement from earlier this year, troopers would like them to be even better.
"Seat belt use is huge. However you want to look at it ... seat belts also reduce injury, they save lives, period," said Sgt. Jake Angle with the patrol's Troop H. "Getting people to wear their seat belts, that's the challenge."
Angle said troopers work hard enforcing seat belt use as much as possible and work at educating people on their importance.
"We're going to be out there every day, the patrol is going to be out there doing our job, high visibility, strict enforcement, that's what we do," he said. "But what we need is the public's help. We need them every time they get in a car to put their seat belt on, is to buckle. I don't care if they're going a mile or 100 miles, you got to put your seat belt on."
Statewide motor vehicle fatalities are up 2%, Angle said.
"We're still at a mid-60 percentile on our fatalities are unrestrained. Our seat belt use on any given day is still around 80%, 81%, 82%," Angle said. "It's been that way, these numbers aren't changing, and they've got to change if we're going to see, we want to see that consistent, consistent decrease in fatalities. We got to have people do a better job and put their seat belts on."
Angle said the patrol is going to keep up with strict enforcement and educate young drivers on the importance of seat belts to bring crash fatalities down in 2022.
