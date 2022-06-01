Vehicle fatalities down in 2022

Vehicles exit Interstate 29 Wednesday afternoon at Frederick Avenue. Allowing drivers to get their permits at 15 but having to wait for a license until 16 is a major boon in the education process since it provides a year for learning, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Shane Hux said.
Vehicles exit Interstate 29 Wednesday afternoon at Frederick Avenue. Allowing drivers to get their permits at 15 but having to wait for a license until 16 is a major boon in the education process since it provides a year for learning, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Shane Hux said.
Vehicle fatalities are down almost 30% this year in Northwest Missouri.
There were 22 from January through May last year, but there were 16 over the same span in 2022, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
It's a positive shift but doesn't change the fact that several families lost loved ones, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Shane Hux said.
"To us, it is not a statistic. That is a person," he said. "That's a human being that, I mean, not only affects that person but it takes that person's family. There's multiple people that are affected anytime somebody dies on the highway, in a motor vehicle crash ... we work hard to curb that number to get it to zero. You know, that's an ultimate goal."
Driver's education is one way to teach teenagers the importance of driver safety before they hit the road on their own. Teens can get their permit at 15 but have to wait until 16 to get their license, providing ample time for education, Hux said.
"That's a year of instruction that they get — if they utilize the permit program — that they would otherwise would not have had," he said. "It's a lot of experience that they're getting with a licensed driver, who does have more experience and can teach them, basically, hands-on training, which is a great asset."
Hux recently spent time visiting driver's education classes in the region. The programs are valuable assets when it comes to providing instruction, and more specifically, situational experience teens might not get elsewhere, Hux said.
"That's been huge as far as, teaching them not only the rules of the road but what to do in certain situations," he said. "You know, not to swerve when they see a deer on the highway. Coming up on debris on the highway, do not swerve. Chances are if you do that, you're going to travel off the road overcorrect, come back on and overturn, which will cause a serious motor vehicle crash."
Two of the biggest factors to decrease risk are wearing a seatbelt and giving full attention to the road, Hux said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.