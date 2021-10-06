There have been four high speed chases involving local law enforcement since last week, and getting suspects off the road is a top priority in these situations.
Chases further heighten police concerns since a suspect’s reasons for fleeing are usually serious, said Cpl. Dale Reuter of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
“Obviously this individual is a threat to the public (with) whatever they may be doing,” he said. “It could be a whole gamut of different things, you know; it could be property theft, it could be assault of any kind, it could be drugs and alcohol, things of that nature. We don’t really know.”
There isn’t the same speed factor when suspects leave their vehicles to continue on foot, but that introduces its own issues, Reuters said.
“They’ve lessened their footprint, shall we say, and then now we’re starting to get into more personal-type things,” he said. “Is he going to break in, is she going to break into a residence where an elderly couple is at? You know, is she, or is he, going to get to a school? You know, something along that nature, so in a lot of ways you might be thinking in the fact that this is better, and in other ways you look at it and you think this could be worse.”
Sometimes circumstances require a pursuit to be called off, like when Andrew County Sheriff’s Office had to stop a joint-vehicle chase-turned-manhunt Sept. 28 after a 40-year-old St. Joseph man escaped into a heavily wooded area south of St. Joseph.
The two-hour operation included assistance from Troop H, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Joseph Police Department.
The difference in experience for those departments played heavily into why Andrew County deputies requested their help, Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillett said.
“That’s why we requested their assistance, just because they’re a lot (more) familiar with that area than what we are,” he said. “We’re a rural area, to where that’s a lot of housing ... so it’s totally different than what we would normally do up here.”
The suspect already has warrants for his arrest in Buchanan County, and warrants also are being sought in Andrew County, Gillett said.
