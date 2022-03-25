A vehicle was fully engulfed after a crash Friday morning when the driver fell asleep at the wheel on Interstate 29 near U.S. Highway 59.
Corine C. Stolhand, 29, Durhamville, New York, was driving a Nissan Kicks at 5 a.m. on the interstate when she fell asleep and went off the road, crashing into a guardrail, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports. The vehicle came to rest on the guardrail and became fully engulfed in flames.
Kevin M. Gill, 32, Durhamville, was taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries. A 2-year-old boy and 4-year-old boy, both of Durhamville, had minor injuries, according to crash reports.
