There are two million reports of stolen pets every year in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club, and the issue has been gaining local traction recently on social media.
Some of the pets likely to be targeted are breeds that are high in value, said Aubrey Silvey, a humane educator with St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
"It would be more common that if you have a purebred like French Bulldog that people know, it's an expensive animal," she said. "Those types of animals are more commonly stolen."
Other situations that could lead to someone stealing a pet are if they just want the animal for themselves or want to cause harm to the owner, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
"It could be that somebody steals the animal to terrorize or cause pain and infliction to someone," he said. "Just this last (legislative) session we saw that with ex partes and orders of protection the courts can award custody of an animal to an individual in a protective order. So people take their pets, and their ownership in relationship with their pets, very, very seriously."
Animal theft is classified as a felony crime, but that's contingent on officers being able to prove the pet was taken with the intent of depriving the owner, Puett said. It can be difficult to even identify the proper owner if there isn't enough information available, he said.
Microchipping a pet expedites the process of identifying whether someone is actually the owner, Puett said. It also is a valuable asset in tracking lost pets, but a microchip should be checked occasionally at the veterinarian's since it can migrate, Silvey said.
"It can move through the body and go down a shoulder," she said. "Most of the time when we scan animals, it's good practice to scan them all over the body. But you check where it's implanted right between the shoulder blades, so if it's migrated sometimes it won't get picked up."
Even if a pet isn't chipped, there often are other resources, like photos, that can help law enforcement identify an animal, Puett said.
"The one thing that might be more advantage to us in a stealing an animal case, oftentimes, people have a lot of pictures of their animals," Puett said. "So it'd be easier to identify it."
People also can reduce the risk of pets being stolen or lost by staying with them when the animals go outside, Silvey said. If an owner is outside then it's less likely it will be taken or try to run off, she said.
