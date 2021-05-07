The family of Nick and Justin Diemel has grown frustrated with the Missouri justice system, as a trial for their alleged killer inches closer.
Pam Diemel, the mother of the two brothers, told News-Press NOW that her family "will never get closure."
“It's just very frustrating. It's, I mean, people want to move on with their lives, and we are unable to do it," Diemel said.
Police have zeroed in on a suspect; that's not the delay. Garland Joseph Nelson has been jailed since July of 2019. He's charged with double murder, alongside a host of other felonies. Nelson faces the death penalty.
Pam Diemel has travelled from Wisconsin to Missouri for every single court date. And there have been many in the nearly two years since the case began.
"That's a long time to go," she said of the 10 hour drive. "That's a lot of useless trips."
Nelson's trial for murder was moved from spring of next year to summer of next year. He was supposed to face trial for a lesser stealing charge last month, but that was postponed on its first day, before a jury could even be selected.
"It isn't our prosecutors," Pam Diemel said. "I trust them 100%. It's the defense lawyer, he's the one that delays everything constantly."
Nelson's primary lawyer, Patrick Berrigan, previously told News-Press NOW that the defense team will litigate "each and every" objection. It was Berrigan who objected to media and the victim's advocate being left outside during the start of jury selection for the stealing charge.
A judge later ruled the trial delayed, though there's dispute over whose fault it is. Nelson's case is likely to have years of appeals, especially if he's convicted and sentenced to death.
"You know, whether it's Wisconsin, Missouri, anywhere, sometimes the system, although it's meant to be designed for a certain way, but there still is a certain level where you become to the point of like, enough," Jennifer Halvorson, an administrator of a Facebook group dedicated to the brothers, said.
Pam Diemel said it's especially hard to attend drawn-out court proceedings when Nelson hasn't shown remorse or admitted to the most serious allegations.
"Yeah, and then he sits there. He shows no remorse," she said.
A probable cause statement, filed back in 2019, indicates Nelson told investigators that he discovered the bodies on his property, but he denies killing the men. The defense team attempted to get two charges for abandonment of a corpse dismissed, claiming Missouri's requirement that the public report dead bodies, would violate Nelson's fifth amendment right against self-incrimination.
A judge denied the defense's motion, and the charges remain.
Halvorson, who leads a group of 37,000 online followers, said she's impressed by the support from the public in Wisconsin and Missouri.
"I think is helpful to is this helps keep the men's memory alive," Halvorson said. "I mean, even for Nick's children to have those memories and in for Taylor to be able to, you know, remember her boyfriend... That they can have that connection and see that support."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.