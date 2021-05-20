St. Joseph released its 2021-2022 proposed city budget recently, and one of the focuses for St. Joseph Fire Department's portion was upgrading its vehicles.
It's a process that takes time, St. Joseph Fire Chief Mike Dalsing said.
"We need a couple of pickup trucks," he said. "We need a maintenance truck. Those are things (where) we use them as long as we possibly can but then you kind of get that timeframe where you're spending more on repairs than you are on, you know, maintenance of the vehicle. So almost every department would like to have a certain number of vehicles to keep things in rotation."
The department tries to keep trucks for about 10 years, then have them in reserve for five to eight years, Dalsing said.
Another important purchase will be getting new radios, Dalsing said. The department was able to buy the police department's old radios but new ones will be needed soon.
"In the very near future we are going to have to replace our radios," he said. "The difference between us and the police is that (when) police replace their radios they can do them one at a time because an officer has a radio. Whereas we have a crew and a group of people, and we can't have two or three different radios."
Expenses that aren't needed every year, like upgraded radios, are supplemental expenses.
A supplemental purchase the department already is taking advantage of is the 48 new air packs that were bought recently. Packs have to be updated every 15 years, Dalsing said.
The fire department's largest expense is staffing. Employee pay and benefits combine to account for around $11.5 million of SJFD's proposed budget.
While it is a big number, Dalsing said dedicating a significant percentage to staffing is common.
"In most fire departments, and maybe even police departments, the wages take anywhere from 88% to 92%, 93% of your budget, so there's not a lot of extra money to go around," he said. "You have enough to run things but salaries take up the largest amount of the budget."
Most of SJFD's funding typically comes from a mix of grants and public safety taxes.
