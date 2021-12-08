A car crash is under investigation by St. Joseph police after an unlicensed driver crashed into another vehicle and a tree Wednesday afternoon on South 15th Street.
The teenage girl was driving a Kia Soul around 3:30 p.m. between Hickory and Sycamore streets when she crashed into a van and drove uphill into a tree, police said.
The girl was placed in handcuffs while resisting police but later was released.
Two passengers from the Kia were taken to Mosaic Life Care as a precautionary measure, police said.
