The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of human remains found in Union Star.
The identity of the victim is not being released yet, according to a press release, to give the family time to make arraignments.
According to Sheriff Kasey Kessaman, a man and woman who live at the home where the investigation is centered have been arrested on unrelated charges. But, he said, the two are people are of interest in the homicide investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.