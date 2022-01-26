The St. Joseph Fire Department worked 184 structure fires in 2021, but fire inspectors say there are preventative measures that often go overlooked.
Of those 184 fires, 145 were at residences, either vacant homes or ones being lived in at the time.
One underutilized asset is a safety check by the fire department. Businesses are required to have checks done, but for private homes, residents have to make a request.
People often are afraid to have inspections done because they believe they will be penalized, St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said.
“We’ll work with you to make sure you can get it fixed, it’s one of those things,” he said. “That’s what people are afraid of, that we’ll get in there and we’ll condemn their house, things like that. And that’s not what we do. We want people safe.”
It also helps if people install sprinkler systems to keep fires at bay until firefighters arrive, Henrichson said.
“Everybody’s worried about a sprinkler system, thinking that if one head goes off the entire building gets flooded,” he said. “But that’s not how a sprinkler system works ... Like this one in (our office), it’s a 165-degree head. When that head reaches 165 degrees, that bulb pops and water flows out of that head only.”
There was more than $5 million in damages from all fires in 2021, nearly double the dollar amount lost in 2020, Henrichson said. But it’s still well below the actual amount lost because it’s difficult to account for factors like vehicle fires, he said.
“It’s way underreported,” he said. “There’s no set way of how to calculate what a car fire’s worth. We had a $90,000 Tesla that was set on fire that didn’t get put in the database as any dollar loss until we went in and did a little more research.”
Actual damages also are higher than the listed number because it only takes fire damage into consideration, so smoke and water damage are unable to be included, Henrichson said.
