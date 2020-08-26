"I will perform the duties of a special deputy, United States Marshal, with integrity, professionalism and impartiality."
These are just some of the words stated by 15 local officers during their deputation Wednesday afternoon. It was part of an expanded partnership between the federal, county and city departments to stop violent crime in the area.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department and the St. Joseph Police Department have worked with the U.S. Marshals before, but this program is more extensive and several years in the making.
“We worked with the marshals many times in the past and this will enhance our capabilities to get violent criminals off the street when we need to, and have the assistance and cooperation that is so dearly needed in our community, especially with recent tragedies that we've had,” said Eric Protzman, the acting police chief of the St. Joseph Police Department.
This partnership will help the departments work off each other. Local officers can provide their expertise of the community, while federal officers can offer additional resources.
“You guys bring that local knowledge, who's who, who the bad guys are, who they hang out with and all those things,” said Mark James, the U.S. Marshal of the Western District of Missouri. “And we can maybe bring a little resources to help with some overtime, pay and things like that. Some training, some equipment, those sorts of things.”
The program also helps the departments track and arrest violent offenders across county lines, from St. Joseph to St. Louis.
“Criminals are just highly, highly mobile,” James said. “We have to go wherever they go. And it's just very helpful to have local partners who know their territory so well.”
While this federal and local partnership is nothing new, James said he hopes to continue to collaborate on a more extensive level, like this program, in the future.