Two-year-old missing from North 17th Street

Chloe Godding

Apr 20, 2023

UPDATE: CHILD HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE.

A 2-year-old girl has been missing since before 9:25 p.m. from the 2600 block of North 17th Street.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the girl is white, 3 feet tall and 32 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow Chiefs shirt and jeans.

Contact police with any information.
