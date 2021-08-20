082021_CRASH_NP_PICTURE

One person was taken to Mosaic Life Care for minor injuries after a crash with a Mazda CX-5 and a Ford Econoline van (pictured) Friday evening on North Belt Highway.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Tickets have been written for violations after a crash where a man in a Mazda CX-5 crashed into the side of a Ford Econoline van around 5:45 p.m. Friday on North Belt Highway.

The man was changing lanes on the Belt near Beck Road when he sideswiped the Ford headed the same direction, St. Joseph Police said.

A female passenger from the Mazda was taken to Mosaic by ambulance for minor injuries, police said. There were no other injuries reported.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @np_simone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.