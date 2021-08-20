Tickets have been written for violations after a crash where a man in a Mazda CX-5 crashed into the side of a Ford Econoline van around 5:45 p.m. Friday on North Belt Highway.
The man was changing lanes on the Belt near Beck Road when he sideswiped the Ford headed the same direction, St. Joseph Police said.
A female passenger from the Mazda was taken to Mosaic by ambulance for minor injuries, police said. There were no other injuries reported.
