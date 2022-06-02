top story Two vehicles involved in crash, fire at Missouri Route 6 News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email Jun 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police work the scene of a crash at Missouri Route 6 and State Highway Z. Alex Simone | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Missouri Route 6 at State Highway Z a few miles east of St. Joseph is closed after a crash and fire involving multiple vehicles Thursday.The extent of injuries is unknown, though multiple ambulances were seen leaving the crash.At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, with a pickup truck that rolled onto its side and caught fire and a Chevrolet Equinox that ended up in a ditch with airbags deployed.News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as more details are available. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Pickup Truck Vehicle Motor Vehicle Transports Chevrolet Equinox Police Ambulance St. Joseph Highway State Highway Missouri Route Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Stanberry woman injured in Wednesday crash Public Safety Filing cabinet fire extinguished at old Livestock Exchange +3 Local News Poore named Mosaic CEO Courts St. Joseph men plead guilty to heroin trafficking More Local News → 0:54 Abundant Sunshine Today 13 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.