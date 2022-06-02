Crash near Missouri Route 6

Police work the scene of a crash at Missouri Route 6 and State Highway Z.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Missouri Route 6 at State Highway Z a few miles east of St. Joseph is closed after a crash and fire involving multiple vehicles Thursday.

The extent of injuries is unknown, though multiple ambulances were seen leaving the crash.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, with a pickup truck that rolled onto its side and caught fire and a Chevrolet Equinox that ended up in a ditch with airbags deployed.

News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as more details are available.

