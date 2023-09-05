top story Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital Tuesday By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crash sends one person to Mosaic Life Care Video play button Crash sends one person to Mosaic Life Care Read more: https://newspressnow.com Show more Show less Crash sends one person to Mosaic Life Care Read more: https://newspressnow.com Riley Funk | News-Press NOW The maroon Ford Explorer involved in a crash on Tuesday at the intersection of Noyes Boulevard and Edmond Street is loaded onto a tow truck. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon at Noyes Boulevard and Edmond Street.Officers of the St. Joseph Police Department said around 4 p.m., a gray Chevy Equinox traveling east failed to yield for a maroon Ford Explorer traveling north.The collision caused the Equinox to spin counterclockwise and end up facing west. Officers said the failure to yield, along with an obstruction of view at the intersection, led to the crash.Everyone involved was wearing seat belts, according to police. One person was transported to Mosaic Life Care by EMS to receive additional treatment for minor injuries. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Police Medicine Roads And Traffic Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +31 Nebraska Grand Slam tournaments are getting hotter. US Open players and fans are feeling that this week +2 National News Trial opens for Trump White House adviser charged with refusing to cooperate with Jan. 6 Committee +3 Nebraska Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison is spotted nearby on surveillance cameras More Regional News → National News +6 World News Flooding in southern Brazil leaves at least 31 dead and 1,600 homeless +2 National News Trial opens for Trump White House adviser charged with refusing to cooperate with Jan. 6 Committee National News Across the Northern Hemisphere, now's the time to catch a new comet before it vanishes for 400 years More National News → 1:32 Hazy Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
