Crash sends one person to Mosaic Life Care
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon at Noyes Boulevard and Edmond Street.

Officers of the St. Joseph Police Department said around 4 p.m., a gray Chevy Equinox traveling east failed to yield for a maroon Ford Explorer traveling north.

