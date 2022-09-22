Two-vehicle crash backs up traffic at I-229 and Highway 36 By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A crash at the intersection of I-229 and U.S Highway 36 backs up traffic. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of I-229 and U.S. Highway 36 around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The two vehicles involved were a gray Dodge pickup truck and a black Chevy pickup truck. Traffic was backed up traveling north on I-229 and both east and west on U.S. Highway 36. The St. Joseph Police Department, St. Joseph Fire Department and Buchanan County EMS were on the scene. The extent of the injuries of the drivers are currently unknown.News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pickup Truck Chevy Motor Vehicle Transports St. Joseph Traffic Crash Fire Department Vehicle Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Consumer Gas prices in St. Joseph above state average +4 Social Services 'Hand up, not a handout': Pivotal Point youth facility set for construction Public Safety One hospitalized after rollover crash caused power outage Business Cup of Joe highlights Hispanic heritage in St. Joseph businesses More Local News → Local Forecast 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
