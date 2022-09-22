I-229 and U.S. HWY 36 crash

A crash at the intersection of I-229 and U.S Highway 36 backs up traffic.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of I-229 and U.S. Highway 36 around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. 

The two vehicles involved were a gray Dodge pickup truck and a black Chevy pickup truck. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

