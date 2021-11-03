Two teenage boys were hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle crash this afternoon on State Highway 6 near St. Joseph.
One of the teens, a 17-year-old from St. Joseph, was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang around 4:15 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the road and went airborne, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash reports. The car crashed into a stop sign, rolled down an embankment and overturned before landing back on its wheels.
The driver and his 16-year-old passenger from Stewartsville, Missouri, were taken to Mosaic Life Care by private vehicle, according to crash reports.
