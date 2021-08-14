Two people were taken to Mosaic Life Care for serious injuries, and one for moderate injuries, after an accident Friday evening on U.S. Highway-71 near Maryville.
A 27-year-old Maryville woman was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 at 5:38 p.m. on Hawk Road when she pulled onto the highway in front of a 74-year-old /maryville woman driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports. The Ford's driver tried to avoid contact but crashed head-on into the Jeep.
One of the Jeep's passengers, a 63-year-old woman, was flown to Mosaic by helicopter for serious injuries, according to accident reports. The Jeep's other other passenger, a 77-year-old woman with serious injuries and 81-year-old man with moderate injuries, were transported by ambulance.
No injuries were listed for either driver, according to accident reports.
